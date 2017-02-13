Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Rock Hill

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Rock Hill Sunday evening.

Rock Hill police say they were called to the 2500 block of Cherry Road around 6:45 p.m. to find an unconscious man in the roadway with severe head and arm injuries.

The driver said he did not see the pedestrian until he was at the front passenger's side of the vehicle.

The man went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.

