Panthers’ Greg Olsen: ‘Sweet Caroline’ sweetest when sung by Carolina fans

Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen appreciates the team’s fans. Olsen prefers a stadium filled with Carolina fans singing “Sweet Caroline” to the version performed by A-list singing stars at Sunday’s Grammys (Todd Sumlin | Charlotte Observer)

Though well received at the Grammys, some Twitter users in the sports world, including at least one Carolina Panthers star, weren’t impressed by Sunday night’s impromptu singalong of Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline,” at least in part because some of the big-name stars apparently didn’t know all the words.

Grammys host James Corden broke out his signature “Carpool Karaoke” singalong routine – in which Corden sings pop tunes with superstars while driving – for Sunday’s awards show.

At the Grammys, Corden, using a cardboard cutout of a car, gathered a group of musical stars including Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and none other than Diamond himself for a singalong of Diamond’s classic “Sweet Caroline.” They were even joined by Blue Ivy Carter, the 5-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z.

It was no doubt a fun moment for all involved, but there’s a slight hitch. The celebs have a lot of shoes to fill on this one because “Sweet Caroline” is also a stadium singalong favorite for numerous teams, including the Carolina Panthers and Davidson Wildcats.

So, no matter how famous or uber-talented the singers might be – or even the fact that the guy who wrote the song was in on the fun – there are always those who will prefer a version sung by thousands of fans, many of whom apparently know all the words.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, for one, felt the superstars failed to live up to the standards set by Panthers fans.

“I've heard 75k Panther fans sing that WAAAYY better!” tweeted Olsen.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera took a diplomatic approach, inviting the superstars to sing with Carolina fans at Bank of America Stadium next season.

And Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, always the nice guy, just expressed his love for the tune.

Outside the Carolinas, NESN.com noted that “Twitter reaction was swift and ruthless from Red Sox Nation.”

Among the reaction from Red Sox fans:

Here’s one from a New York Rangers fan.

There are more tweets, of course, but perhaps it’s better to show ‘em how it’s done.

Here’s a “Sweet Caroline” singalong lesson on YouTube from a real maestro, Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop, as he teaches some incoming freshmen a beloved Wildcats’ tradition.

And to wrap it all up, here’s a YouTube video from a Panthers fan, from the 2016 NFC Championship. Good times.