DOT makes changes to Landis railroad crossing

The concrete median in this picture is now gone, according to DOT (David Whisenant-WBTV)

The Department of Transportation has made changes to an intersection just days after a WBTV report highlighted neighbor's concerns.

A concrete media had been placed at the railroad crossing at Main and Ryder. Several residents complained to DOT and told WBTV that the intersection made it very difficult for vehicles, especially large trucks, to make the turn. At least one car had gotten stuck on the high media after driving over it.

In a press release, DOT said that crews closed a 100-foot section of Ryder Avenue while they removed the traffic island and replaced it with a painted island.

The changes will allow traffic to flow more efficiently through the construction site that is a part of the Double Track Project and Kimball Road extension in Rowan County.

Last week residents took their concerns to a meeting at town hall. State House Representative Carl Ford also had several meetings with the DOT to talk about the issues.

Residents are still hoping for additional work that would include the repaving of a section of Chapel Street that they say has been damaged by heavy equipment used in the railroad project.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.