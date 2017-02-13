Teen charged in Mint Hill rape case pleads guilty to aiding and abetting

One suspect charged in the violent sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree rape.

North Carolina court officials say 16-year-old Eduardo Garcia pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement, which says he will testify in his codefendants' cases and will receive 94 to 125 months for the sentence. The judge accepted Garcia's guilty plea but postponed sentencing until after the other cases are heard.

Jhovany Roman, 17, Felix Reyes, 16, and two juveniles are also charged in the case.

Just after noon on Nov. 19, officers were called to the 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive for a report of a naked female lying in the grass. Officials say they found a 17-year-old girl with apparent signs of violent sexual assault.

The female teen was taken to Novant Hospital in Charlotte for medical treatment.

Roman, Reyes and the two 15-year-old boys are charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, assault by strangulation inflicting physical injury and three counts of felony conspiracy. Garcia is charged with three counts of felony conspiracy.

The names of the juveniles and the victim are not being released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and it's possible more people may be involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at (704) 545-1085.

There is a security gate at the Victoria Park apartment complex, but people who live there say it doesn't feel secure.

