Take 3 with WBTV Sports: Episode 2

Ashley, Delano, and Nate debate Super Bowl 51, the surprise resignment of Danny Morrison as President of the Carolina Panthers, and the drama surrounding the New York Knicks. They also discuss ACC basketball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Chef Clayton Sanders from Davidson Street Public House also stops by to show the crew how to make Smoked Gouda Lamb Mac and Cheese.

Take 3 With WBTV Sports is a weekly sports show with Ashley Stroehlein, Delano Little, and Nate Wimberly. Each week they'll debate the hottest sports topics in local and national sports, have exclusive interviews with some of Charlotte's local sports stars, and some of your favorite guests will join them in-studio to show you the best game day cocktails, food, and even sports fashion.

You can watch Take 3 With WBTV Sports exclusively on WBTV.com and on the WBTV Sports and News App.

