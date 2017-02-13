ALERT: Driver crashed, shocked by downed power line

Hello everyone and good morning! It's Christine Sperow checking in with you. Today is Monday, February 13. Here is a first look at the headlines we're getting new details on right now. Watch WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

ON SCENE: Repairs are being made, as I write this, to a down utility pole on Perth Road in Iredell County. We're being told a driver crashed into the pole, came out of his vehicle, then got shocked when he came in contact with some one of the downed live wires. WBTV's Miach Smith is getting information on the man's condition and the impact this accident is having on the commute. Watch WBTV right at 5 a.m for the newest live update.

A family in shock this morning after a woman and her two adult children were killed in their own home in Richmond County. This morning we have new details on the arrest made in the case and the connection between the suspect and victims.



This next story had me shaking my head. The medical examiner's report has been released on the little girl in Salisbury who was killed when someone shot into her grandmother's home while she was sleeping. We'll also talk about the reward being offered on this, still unsolved, case.

ALERT CENTER: You're going to get details first on an emergency happening now that will make national headlines. Nearly 200,000 people are being evacuated in northern California after a major dam was breached. Kristen Miranda is following this developing story now on air.

TODAY: The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting about North Korea's latest missile test over the weekend.

The record was broken! I'm talking about the temperatures from the weekend. Meteorologist Al Conklin has the details, including the dip in temps you need to be ready for today!

Christine