Salisbury's new Holiday Inn Express now open

Salisbury's newest hotel is now open for business, and Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds is happy about it.

"This is good news," Edds wrote. "I'm surprised to learn that almost all of Rowan's hotel rooms are booked during the week. Mostly due to our central location, I think. This new addition will help nicely."

The Holiday Inn Express and Suites off E. Innes near Interstate 85 opened last week. The hotel is four stories tall with 90 guest rooms.

The hotel employs approximately 30 workers.

"It will also provide some jobs, new property tax revenue, and tourism dollars. Every time someone stays in a hotel they pay a local tourism tax. Those dollars go to our local Convention and Visitors Bureau. The CVB uses those dollars to promote Rowan County. So, a new hotel is a very good thing," Edds added.

Guests get a complimentary breakfast buffet seven days a week that includes a pancake station, omelets, bacon, sausage, cereal, fruit, oatmeal and cinnamon rolls.

There is also a fitness center, on-site guest laundry center, pool, free Wi-Fi, and a market where guests can buy snacks, drinks and toiletries.

The hotel has 1,000 square feet of meeting space that can be rented for corporate business events and meetings, reunions and weddings.

There are 59 king-bed rooms and 39 double rooms. All rooms include a flat-screen television, LED lighting surrounding the bathroom mirror and a refreshment area with a microwave, refrigerator and Keurig coffeemaker.

For more information or to book a room, call 704-314-4100 or visit www.hiexpress.com/salisburync.

