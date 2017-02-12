Another warm February day, another record broken

We did it again!

Yesterday, we broke a record by hitting 77° and breaking the old record of 75°.

Today we left the old record in the dust! We hit 80°! The old record for today’s date was 73°. That was set in 1999.

After this, we will be done breaking records for a few days. Monday and Tuesday will take us back to the low 60s. That’s still above the average high of 54° - but not outrageous. (By the way, our low this morning was 59°)

The second half of the week, we will return to more seasonal temperatures… before we head back to the 60s next weekend.

