Medical Examiner: 7-year-old girl from Salisbury suffered 20 gunshot wounds

The newly released autopsy from the North Carolina Medical Examiner shows that a Salisbury girl sustained 20 gunshot wounds when she was shot and killed in her sleep.

On December 4, 2016, 7-year-old A'yanna Allen was shot while sleeping on Harrel Street. That night she was sleeping in the same bed as her grandmother. Her grandmother, Shirley Robinson, was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital later that day. A’yanna was pronounced dead on scene.

Robinson said someone shot through a bedroom window.

The medical examiner's report states that there were 20 gunshot injuries documented in the autopsy. Gunshot wounds were found in the child’s head, torso and extremities.

The medical examiner was reportedly not able to determine which wounds were entrance or exit wounds based on the characteristics of the injuries. No sequence of shots could be determined, either.

The cause of death is officially listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in this case.

There's a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in her murder, as well as the other two Rowan County murders that night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

