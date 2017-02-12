One shot near Park Road Park in south Charlotte

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting near Park Road Park in south Charlotte.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Archdale Drive Sunday before 2 p.m.

According to police, two people got in some kind of altercation with a man at the Emery Wood Citgo on South Boulevard. The two people drove off and the man followed them.

Police said the man then got out of his car at a stoplight and shot at the two people. A bullet hit one of them in the leg and he drove away.

According to Medic, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said the shooting victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in this case.

