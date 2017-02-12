NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes new friends during visit to animal rescue ranch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Photo provided to The Charlotte Observer by Dale Earnhardt Jr.)

STATESVILLE, NC (David Scott/ The Charlotte Observer)- Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, paid a visit Friday to the Rescue Ranch, an 87-acre ranch in Statesville that offers rehabilitation and rescue for animals.

Earnhardt posted several tweets about the visit. He obviously enjoyed spending time with the animals.

More animal fun @RescueRanchNC. Go see the great work they are doing for animals and students. pic.twitter.com/F8jVbBxlFr — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017

Don't let the slow pace fool you. He'll git yer toes! @RescueRanchNC pic.twitter.com/QgMK7NYnHy — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017

This little guy looked annoyed so I didn't bother messing with him much. @RescueRanchNC pic.twitter.com/ZJiN3Ks2yW — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017

This python was found in the closet of an apartment by new tenants. Now lives at @RescueRanchNC pic.twitter.com/Fi5ur195LH — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017

Information about the Rescue Ranch, which offers tours and a “Critter Camp” for kids: www.rescueranch.com.