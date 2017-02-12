NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes new friends during visit to an - | WBTV Charlotte

NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes new friends during visit to animal rescue ranch

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Connect
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Photo provided to The Charlotte Observer by Dale Earnhardt Jr.) Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Photo provided to The Charlotte Observer by Dale Earnhardt Jr.)

STATESVILLE, NC (David Scott/ The Charlotte Observer)- Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, paid a visit Friday to the Rescue Ranch, an 87-acre ranch in Statesville that offers rehabilitation and rescue for animals.

Earnhardt posted several tweets about the visit. He obviously enjoyed spending time with the animals.

Information about the Rescue Ranch, which offers tours and a “Critter Camp” for kids: www.rescueranch.com.

Powered by Frankly