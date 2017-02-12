Man treated at hospital after west Charlotte shooting

Police said they were notified about a west Charlotte shooting after a victim showed up at the Emergency Room.

Early Sunday morning, a man was treated for serious injuries at Carolinas Medical Center. Police were able to track the scene to a strip mall in the 3100 block of Freedom Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found over 15 shell casings in the parking lot.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in custody.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.