Molly's Kids: Myers Park High School student needs a kidney

16-year-old Isaac Mitchell Brown is in the 10th grade at Myers Park High School. This Honors student dreams one day of being a doctor.

His mom asks what you’d do if you read this, and it was your child.

“When pregnant in 2000, I took a test to assure all was well with my baby,” Jamie Brown said. “The doctor determined he wouldn’t have Down Syndrome, but would have kidney failure because of a problem with his bladder.”

Because of those results, Jamie and her husband Will went to Philadelphia for in utero studies on baby Isaac.

“Philadelphia was a real cross-roads,” Jamie says. “We had to determine if we were ready for a long challenging road ahead. We were. We knew we were. We didn’t want to abort Isaac, so we chose to continue life with kidney failure and work out a plan on how to try to save him.”

They headed back to Charlotte and Isaac was born at 36-weeks. He stayed in NICU two months.

Then he went home and, somewhat miraculously, – was healthy and happy until the age of 3.

“Things changed when he turned four,” Jamie said. “Doctors said his kidney function was low and he’d need a transplant to continue with the quality of life he’d been living.”

Dad, Will, immediately stepped up and gave one of his kidneys to his son. That beautiful kidney has lasted Isaac eleven years.

But here… here is where the story takes a turn. Isaac has progressed to end stage renal disease, again.

“We are traveling down that lonely road of not knowing where Isaac will get his second kidney,” Jamie said. “He now needs a new one to keep living. I can’t be the donor because our blood doesn’t match.”

Isaac needs a kidney from someone with a B-positive blood.

Since our special report earlier this week about John Burgess in Mooresville and his successful transplant, I've been inundated with requests. Something that makes sense. If it was my child who needed an organ, I'd also ask anyone with any type of platform to please spread the word.

But Isaac’s mom wrote last week, before any of John’s story was made public. I can safely tell you she has been desperate to get his story out for months.

She even made this YouTube video with more details and so you could meet the whole family and see/know who you are helping.

“I want him to graduate high school,” Jamie said. “To obtain his driver’s license without laying in the hospital on dialysis. To go to senior prom and not have to put off going to college. Right now his body is too tired to even play basketball or swim. He doesn’t even have strength to participate in his beloved Boy Scouts of America. (He started in Cub Scouts at the age of six!)”

Want more information on being a donor? Call Carolinas Medical Center Transplant Center at 704-355-4910. Or, contact Natalie (a program assistant) at 704-355-3602. Or Tania (donor coordinator) at 704-355-8817.

Spread the word. You just never know.

**Editor's note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page.

