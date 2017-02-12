Man killed in York County crash identified

The man who is accused of killing his grandparents and then kidnapping his niece is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.More >>
The man who is accused of killing his grandparents and then kidnapping his niece is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.More >>
Juvenile petitions have been issued for a teenager who was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County, deputies said Wednesday.More >>
Juvenile petitions have been issued for a teenager who was reportedly found with multiple weapons, including knives and fireworks, along with a hit list inside a school in Union County, deputies said Wednesday.More >>
A Charlotte woman says buying a used car nearly resulted in her being killed by an off-duty police officer in Tennessee after he pulled a gun on her.More >>
A Charlotte woman says buying a used car nearly resulted in her being killed by an off-duty police officer in Tennessee after he pulled a gun on her.More >>
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sample Road in Historic Latta Plantation.More >>
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sample Road in Historic Latta Plantation.More >>
A search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing boater on Lake Norman following a boat collision late Monday night. Crews on scene say this is now a recovery mission.More >>
A search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing boater on Lake Norman following a boat collision late Monday night. Crews on scene say this is now a recovery mission.More >>