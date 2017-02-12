Man killed in York County crash identified

The driver killed in a crash in Rock Hill late Saturday night has been identified as 43-year-old Curtis Hill.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Saluda Road.

Troopers said Hill lost control, ran off the road, and slammed into several trees. Troopers confirm he was not wearing a seat belt.

Hill was pronounced dead on scene.

Toxicology results are pending, and highway patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.