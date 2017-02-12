Man killed in York County crash identified - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in York County crash identified

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

The driver killed in a crash in Rock Hill late Saturday night has been identified as 43-year-old Curtis Hill. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Saluda Road.

Troopers said Hill lost control, ran off the road, and slammed into several trees. Troopers confirm he was not wearing a seat belt.

Hill was pronounced dead on scene. 

Toxicology results are pending, and highway patrol is investigating. 

