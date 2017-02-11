NCGOP leader apologizes for tweeting article that calls transgender students 'pervs', mentally ill

A North Carolina Republican Party leader has apologized after he retweeted an article from a conservative blog on Saturday that calls transgender students sexual perverts and mentally ill.

Saturday afternoon Dallas Woodhouse tweeted an article from Red State with the headline “Justice Department Kills Obama’s Pervs-In-The-Girls-Bathroom Rule" and tagged the account for the state's Republican Party.

“Last May, the Obama administration carried out a direct assault on Western civilization,” the article starts. “In a single directive, issued without the benefit of Congressional input or even an attempt to adhere to rule-making procedure under the Administrative Procedure Act, the Obama administration decreed that the mentally ill and sexual perverts who claim to be mentally ill had to be allowed to use the restrooms and school locker rooms of their preference without regards to the concerns of anyone else.”

After an article was written by WBTV's news partner, The Charlotte Observer, and posted on WBTV's website, Woodhouse apologized for the tweet.

Woodhouse responded to a WBTV viewer saying "I have taken down the re-tweet. I just looked at the headline, and do not agree with parts of the article." The tweet had been online for more than 6.5 hours when it was taken down.

"I should not have re-tweeted this article," Woodhouse said in a secondary tweet which included a link to WBTV's article. "I did not read it close enough and I am sorry."

I should not have re-tweeted this article. I did not read it close enough and I am sorry. https://t.co/GFKS5g164E @WBTV_News — Dallas Woodhouse (@DallasWoodhouse) February 12, 2017

Woodhouse then tweeted an article from the Washington Post, "US withdraws stay request in transgender bathroom case," saying "This is the news content, I wanted to post."

Last week, a Republican representative and member of the Republican National Committee emailed a transgender woman and told her that she has a "mental disorder."

District 55 Representative Mark Brody, who represents Union and Anson counties, wrote that as part of a response to a transgender woman who recently emailed 70 state legislatures hoping to see House Bill 2 repealed.

RELATED: State representative, RNC member says transgender woman suffers from 'mental disorder'

Another notable North Carolinian used similar language in commenting on whether to allow people who are transgender to use the bathroom of their gender identity.

After N.C. legislators failed to repeal House Bill 2 in December, evangelist Franklin Graham tweeted his thanks for N.C. Lt. Governor Dan Forest and legislators “protecting women and children from pedophiles and sexual perverts.”

HB2 overturned a Charlotte ordinance allowing transgender people to use public restrooms of the gender with which they identify.

