Woman, 83, found after disappearing on way to hair appointment

An 83-year-old woman was found safely after she went missing on the way to her hair appointment Saturday.

According to Concord Police, 83-year-old Lillian Yow Furr left her home along the 1000-block of Van Gogh Drive SW in Concord Saturday morning and never arrived at her destination.

A missing persons' report and a Silver Alert were both issued for Furr.

Concord Police say Furr was later found in Union County where her family was slated to pick her up.

