No... it's not just you. It was record breaking hot outside today!

What day is it? What season is it? Who knows and who cares?!

It’s February 11 and we hit 77° this afternoon! The old record was 75°. That was set on this date in 1965.

If you like this weather, we have another day very similar to it Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with partly cloudy skies.

If you don’t like it, just wait a few more days. We’ll be back in the 50s next week.

Either way – enjoy your weekend!

