Drive-by shooting injures two people playing basketball at Charlotte park

Two people are being treated for injuries after being shot near a park in northeast Charlotte.

MEDIC says both people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries after being shot along the 2700-block of Bellefonte Drive. This is near the Tryon Hills Park.

The shooting happened around 4:08 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officials on scene said the victims were shot from a car that drove by while they were playing basketball. One person was shot in the arm, the other was shot in the stomach.

Photos from the scene show police officers placing evidence markers in the street outside the park.

So far, no one has been taken into custody, according to police.

