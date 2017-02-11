Employee treated after fire breaks out at popular Birkdale Villa - | WBTV Charlotte

Employee treated after fire breaks out at popular Birkdale Village bar

An employee at a popular wine bar was treated for injuries after a fire sparked at the bar Saturday afternoon.

Huntersville Fire was called to The Corkscrew Wine Shoppe along the 16900-block of Birkdale Commons Parkway around 2:45 p.m. to the report of an appliance fire. This is in Birkdale Village.

Fire crews said one employee was treated on scene for injuries from a fall. A manager at The Corkscrew said that everyone was okay and it was a small fire that sparked from a wine cooler.

The manager said the outside of the bar is still open for business and she expected the entire bar to be open by dinner after crews have had a chance to clean up.?

