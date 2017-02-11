Interstate reopens after vehicle overturns, crashes into woods

A 3-mile portion of Interstate 77 was shut down for a short period of time after a vehicle overturned Saturday afternoon, injuring at least one person.

According to Huntersville Fire, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at exit 25 on I-77 southbound. Officials say the vehicle overturned and went into the woods. Crews had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

The interstate was shut down for about three miles for nearly 45 minutes.

That person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte by MEDIC with serious injuries. The interstate was then reopened.

