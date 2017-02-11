Two teens charged in Salisbury drive-by that injured two men

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two men in Salisbury injured Saturday.

The shooting happened along the 700-block of Victory Street near Wilson Road around 12:45 p.m. Officials say two men were on the front porch of a home when they were shot by a vehicle driving by.

That vehicle, a light blue van, was later found along Grant Street, at the Weant Street Apartments, by an East Spencer police officer.

Three people inside the van, all teenagers, were taken to the Salisbury Police Department for questioning.

Sixteen-year-old Jermaine Lafayette Robinson, of Kannapolis, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and one count of assault by pointing a gun. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

Seventeen-year-old Elijah Da’Swan Leach, of Salisbury, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to inflict serious injury. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

The third person, a juvenile, was released with no charges.

One of the men injured in the shooting was taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment. The second man was treated at the hospital and released.

