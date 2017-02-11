Driver ejected from truck, dies after crashing into tree in SC - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver ejected from truck, dies after crashing into tree in SC

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
YORK, SC (WBTV) -

A Clover man is dead after an early morning crash just south of the city of York, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Roy Herbert Bailes Sr, was traveling west along Sutton Springs Road, about three miles outside of York, around 2 a.m. when the crash happened.

Bailes reportedly ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, rolled several times and struck a tree.  He was then ejected from the 1998 Chevrolet pick-up.

Troopers said Bailes died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver's name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly