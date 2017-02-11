Driver ejected from truck, dies after crashing into tree in SC

A Clover man is dead after an early morning crash just south of the city of York, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Roy Herbert Bailes Sr, was traveling west along Sutton Springs Road, about three miles outside of York, around 2 a.m. when the crash happened.

Bailes reportedly ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, rolled several times and struck a tree. He was then ejected from the 1998 Chevrolet pick-up.

Troopers said Bailes died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver's name has not been released.

