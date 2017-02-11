Missing 98-year-old Charlotte man found safe in Catawba County

A 98-year-old Charlotte man who went missing Friday was found safe in Catawba County Saturday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 98-year-old Walter Earl Ferguson went missing and was last seen along South Boulevard Friday in a 1998 white Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck. They believed he could be wearing a black baseball hat and sneakers with fluorescent orange markings.

Saturday afternoon CMPD said Ferguson was found in Catawba County and his family was called to come pick him up.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.