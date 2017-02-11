More charges for teen with criminal record

New charges have been filed against a Salisbury teen who has already had several brushes with law enforcement.

Jaylon Armon Wimbley, 18, was jailed on Friday night, charged with robbery with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, first degree burglary, and felony larceny.

Bond was set at $150,000.

One year ago Wimbley was charged after Salisbury Police allegedly discovered that he was selling stolen items on social media.

According to the report at that time, Tajuana Hooker called police to report a break in at the home of her daughter, Kamya Kesler, at 1523 N. Main Street.

Hooker said that someone broke into the residence on February 11 between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, taking several items from Kesler and her roommate, including several pairs of tennis shoes, jewelry, and three televisions.

Kesler told police that she had a suspicion about who might be responsible for the thefts, and pointed police to a Facebook page where people from Salisbury and Rowan County post items for sale.

Police investigated, and did discover that several of the items had appeared for sale on the page.

