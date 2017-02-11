Forum set for landlords and tenants regarding proposed ordinance

The Salisbury Housing Advocacy Commission (HAC) will host an open forum on a proposed ordinance, titled the Remedial Action Program (RAP), Monday, Feb.13, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at One Water St.

The public forum will be the first in a series geared toward landlords and tenants to help minimize adverse effects of disorderly activity and build lasting relationships within the community.

The RAP ordinance would establish maximum thresholds for crime and disorder activity, taking into account the number of units in the structure and the level of severity of the incidents. When the number of calls for service exceeds the threshold, the property owner or manager will attend a mandatory meeting with the Salisbury Police Department and code services officials to develop a RAP outlining specific actions to be taken to reduce the amount of disorder calls.

Properties that fall under the RAP ordinance will be re-evaluated after a three-month period to determine whether the plan has been effective, or if additional actions are needed, and then evaluated again in three months. The Salisbury Police Department will administer the program in conjunction with code services.

Modeled after similar ordinances in Charlotte and Gastonia, the RAP is designed to build relationships between police officers and the owners of rental properties within their assigned patrol areas.

For more information on this and future RAP forums, please call (704) 638-5242.

