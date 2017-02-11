Sheriff announces Citizens Academy

Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten has announced the dates for the upcoming Citizens Training Academy.

According to Sheriff Auten, the nine week course provides citizens with information and insight into the work and responsibilities of the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

A wide variety of topics are discussed: home safety, incident response, citizens-police communication, gangs, crime prevention, drugs and a multitude of other law enforcement subjects.

In addition, a field trip has been planned which will afford the CTA participants the opportunity to tour the Rowan County Justice Center, Detention Centers and Courthouse. On the day of the field trip, the participants will be able to see first hand the inside of each facility and experience a little of the responsibilities of the employees of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At the conclusion of the program, the graduates will have the option to participate in a ride-along with a patrol officer as well as volunteer with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in a civilian capacity.

Those interest in attending must be at least 18 years old, live in Rowan County, and pass the Sheriff’s Office Criminal History Check. Go to the website at www.rowancountync.gov and select “Sheriff’s Office” from the DEPARTMENTS drop box. Scroll to the CTA screen and select “Apply Today”.

Applicants will be screened and accepted on a first come first served basis and others will be put on a waiting list for a future academy. There is no cost to students who are attending the Citizens Training Academy.

Each course consists of classroom sessions, some practical, hands-on sessions, facility tours, a mock trial, some equipment demonstrations and graduation/reception. These will take place on each Monday night for nine straight weeks from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Landis Training Center. (102 N. Central Ave., Landis)

In the event of a Holiday the class will resume on the next Monday.

The tours and mock court will be discussed on the first night of class. This course is designed to cover the very basics of law enforcement and Rowan County Sheriff's Office Operations. It is not intended to provide the skills necessary to become a Law Enforcement officer and you will not be certified in any way to be a Law Enforcement officer upon completion of the course.

SPRING SESSION: 1st Monday in March for 9 weeks 6PM-9PM

FALL SESSION: 2nd Monday in September for 9 weeks 6PM-9PM

