Sheriff announces Citizens Academy

Early Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.More >>
Early Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.More >>
Firefighters were called around 6:09 p.m. to a fire at the Budget Inn, located in the 800 block of West Franklin Boulevard.More >>
Firefighters were called around 6:09 p.m. to a fire at the Budget Inn, located in the 800 block of West Franklin Boulevard.More >>
Police say an officer was patrolling a parking lot in the 100 block of Marriott Circle and noticed two suspicious men near a vehicle.More >>
Police say an officer was patrolling a parking lot in the 100 block of Marriott Circle and noticed two suspicious men near a vehicle.More >>
In a bid to win in court what they lost in the General Assembly, two Charlotte craft brewers sued the state of North Carolina Monday, arguing that their annual production cap is unconstitutional.More >>
In a bid to win in court what they lost in the General Assembly, two Charlotte craft brewers sued the state of North Carolina Monday, arguing that their annual production cap is unconstitutional.More >>
After an evening of discussion, it’s clear that there aren’t any easy answers, and development can be a double-edged sword.More >>
After an evening of discussion, it’s clear that there aren’t any easy answers, and development can be a double-edged sword.More >>