Bicyclist hit and killed in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run crash Saturday morning on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Police say just before midnight on Friday, police responded to the 10000 block of Wilkinson Blvd. and found Jessie Miller lying in the westbound lane. Police say Miller was riding a bike when a vehicle hit him.

Police say the driver of that car left the area before police got to the scene.

According to police, Miller was struck from behind. Miller was not wearing a helmet, but his bicycle was equipped with front and rear lights.

The CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Steve Williams (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

