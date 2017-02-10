Rifle at school

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A CMS teacher arrested for having a gun on campus. But it wasn’t just any gun, it was an AR-15 rifle. Christophe Fatton is accused of threatening his wife with the weapon, then leaving it unloaded in his car at Sedgefield Middle School. He claims he bought it for target practice and hunting.

The NFL is warning the state of Texas about a pending bill similar to North Carolina’s House Bill Two. If it passes, the NFL says, it may not reward any more Super Bowls to the Lone Star state.

Disturbing news out of Greensboro tonight—a police officer shot while doing a traffic stop. Reports ae he was shot when one of the two people in the car tried to run away. The officer is in the hospital and expected to pull through.

Mother Nature sure has been fickle this winter. In a week that saw snow in the mountains and high winds in Charlotte, we are getting ready for a spring-in-February weekend. Meteorologist Al Conklin says Sunday's forecast of 75° would break the record for the date, which is 73° set back in 1999. Normal for the date is 54°.

