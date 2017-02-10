Providence Day senior gets McDonald's All-American Award, reaches 2,000 points

Providence Day's star basketball player Janelle Bailey accepted her McDonald's All-American Certificate and plaque given to her by representatives of the company.

We've been following the 6'4" center on WBTV. She's helped lead the Chargers to three private school championships, three-time All-Conference and All-State averaging 24 points and almost 13 rebounds per game.

She's getting ready to take her talents to Chapel Hill in the fall.

She said she's very excited and humbled to receive the award, not to mention she reached her 2,000 point milestone in the Friday night match up against Country Day.

"I set goals at the beginning of the season and before the season. I accomplished them before the season was over and that was my goal. I feel good about that and that makes me more confident going into states and the next few weeks. Feeling confident that my team and I are going to do well," said Bailey after the win over Country Day, 68-18.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.