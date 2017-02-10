Biological father breaks silence about public fight for child he's never met

One week after a York family spoke out about the fight to keep their adoptive daughter, Braelynn, the child's biological father is breaking his silence.

Andrew Myers, who lives in Virginia, spoke to CBS News Friday.

"I want nothing more. It's been really difficult... I've got my life together and there is no reason she shouldn't be able to come home to me," Myers said.

Braelynn was born while Myers was serving time for fraud conviction and probation violation. At just three weeks old, the child went to live with foster parents Edward and Tammy Dalsing after her biological mother, Erica Smith, gave up her parental rights.

A South Carolina judge then terminated Myers' rights saying he failed to demonstrate the minimum efforts to establish or maintain a parent-child relationship, including not paying child support. Andrew's mother, Sherry Powers claims the opposite and says she did provide financial support even visiting Braelynn while she was in foster care with the Dalsings.

"When I dropped off Andrew to be incarcerated his last words to me were 'mom do whatever needs to be done," Powers told CBS News.

The Dalsings adopted Braelynn in 2015. But were shocked in December when the courts overturned the adoption. Their opinion was that Myers rights should have never been stripped, in part saying he did try to stay in touch with the child. Tammy Dalsing tells WBTV she knows of only one letter Myers wrote Braelynn through his attorney in three years, but she says it never made it to them.

"He didn't pick up the phone, he didn't pick up a pencil. He didn't ask about her," Dalsing said.

The Dalsings have filed a request for a rehearing with the court of appeals as Braelynn continues to live with them. But if they don't get their way, Braelynn will go live with a family she doesn't know. WBTV asked Dr. Shontelle Macqueen, a Licensed Psychologist, what a transition like that could mean for a child.

"There's not a whole lot of ways where taking a toddler and moving them suddenly somewhere else is going to end well without a lot of intervention," she said.

She says a child would gradually need to be introduced to a parent for a transition like this to possibly succeed.

"Children are fairly bouncy and with appropriate parental involvement and people who are actually putting the child's interest first, transitions can be done in a way that's the least traumatic," she said.

But Macqueen says what is best for Braelynn should be the most important thing.

"What's going to provide the child with the most loving, stable environment. Children need the same thing from their parents and it doesn't matter if they're biologically related to them or not," Macqueen said.

Myers man believes it does.

"I appreciate they took care of her and gave her a loving home and all, but I really think it's time she came home to her real family," he said.

