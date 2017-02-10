Strawberry Upside Down Cake from The Fresh Expert - | WBTV Charlotte

Strawberry Upside Down Cake from The Fresh Expert

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pint strawberries, stemmed and quartered
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • Shortcake
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup melted butter
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 cup milk

DIRECTIONS:

Mix Strawberries with 1 tbsp sugar, stir to mix, and refrigerate for at least 3o mins.

In a bowl, cream sugar and butter. Add egg and vanilla; beat well.  Combine dry ingredients alternatively with milk to the creamed mixture.

Place strawberry mixture in the base of the MicroPro Grill, pour cake batter over strawberries in casserole position and microwave 10 minutes.

Remover from microwave, remove cover and let stand 5 mins before serving.
  
 

Powered by Frankly