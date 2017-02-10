Part of bar drops from ceiling in Matthews restaurant, two injured

Two people were injured when part of the bar attached to the ceiling of a Matthews restaurant collapsed Friday.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the Azteca restaurant on the 9700 block of E. Independence Boulevard. Matthews police said a woman was taken to Novant Presbyterian with neck and shoulder injuries.

A male also injured his arm and was driving himself to Novant Presbyterian.

Both the man and woman are expected to be OK.

“As soon as I realized what was going on I’m jumping up, I start praying in the name of Jesus right away, because I’m like something bad is going on,” said customer Kimberly Lewis.

Lewis said she saw one man who was injured.

“It looked like his arm had gotten caught on the bar, underneath it,” she said.

Officials have not said how the fixture fell, or if the two injured were employees or customers.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.