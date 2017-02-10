New bill says conceal carry permit would not be required

House Bill 69, recently filed in the state legislature, says a permit won't be required to carry a concealed handgun. A gun rights groups that is supporting the bill states "there would be no application process, unless someone chooses to get a permit in order to have reciprocal rights in other states."

Currently, in order to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina, gun owners have to take a firearms safety training course taught by a gun shop, fill out an online application, pay a $90 fee for a new permit, schedule an appointment with a local sheriff's office for fingerprinting and to sign a mental health release form that the Office can send to mental health facilities.

Sheriff's offices, at the end of the day, send out mental health release forms.

When the mental health forms are returned to the Sheriffs, their offices run criminal background checks. If the mental health release comes back with issues, the local sheriff's office will review to make a determination whether to issue a permit or not.

HB 69 says that process would not be required.

"I think it would be a good idea to maintain some kind of education when it comes to carrying of a handgun but it is a right as put forth by the 2nd Amendment - the right to keep and bear arms, especially in this day and age with protecting our families and our loved ones," said Tom Iradi.

Iradi is the Director of Training at Carolina Sporting Arms in Charlotte. He teaches the conceal carry class.

He said the class teaches, "Absolute gun safety, handling, storage, storage of ammunition, how the ammunition works, if you have minors living in the home that’s also a consideration – added liability with that; the whole aspect of marksmanship, advanced marksmanship. We go out to the range then we come here and we do the law. And the law is a good three hours and we go according to the state’s guidelines."

"Anytime anyone is going to own a gun, it’s a good idea to have some kind of training especially when it comes to the law and obviously safe gun handling practices as well," Iradi said. "I equate it to someone putting a helicopter on your front lawn. It wouldn’t make you a pilot. So there has to be some kind of a commitment to some kind of training, some kind of education if you’re going to do something like that, especially if it’s concealed."

Grass Roots North Carolina, a gun rights group, said "House Bill 69 isn’t breaking new ground: If passed, NC will become the twelfth state which allows lawful citizens to protect themselves with concealed handguns without obtaining burdensome governmental permission. Moreover, permitless concealed carry has created a problem in exactly none of the eleven states where it is now the law of the land."

In the statement to WBTV, the group's President, Paul Valone, said, "Understand that under HB 69, very little would change. The people currently prohibited from carrying concealed – by virtue of disqualifiers in their backgrounds – would still be prohibited."

Valone added, "The places where concealed carry is currently restricted would still be restricted. The only thing that would change is the need for lawful citizens to spend hundreds of dollars and as long as six months to undergo an application process which some sheriffs are making deliberately difficult."

Eddie Caldwell, Jr of the NC Sheriff's Association, Inc said his organization is aware of the new bill.

Caldwell said he will send copies of the bill to Sheriffs across the state but that, "The Association has not taken a position on the bill at this early point in the legislative session."

The North Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action told WBTV that, "This is a dangerous bill. It’s dangerous to the public safety of the citizens of North Carolina."

Christy Clark, the chapter leader, said, "I’m concerned there will be individuals carrying hidden loaded handguns in public and they’ve have had no training, and they have not undergone a background check to conceal carry."

