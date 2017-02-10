Safety and awareness emerge from grief and loss at UNC-Charlotte

Two Wilmington teenagers were killed in a suspected DWI crash in Lumberton early Monday morning. (Source: Photo provided to WECT by @_bbygal/Twitter)

Anger on the UNC-Charlotte campus has turned into action after two people known to many at the university were killed in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

The loss has cut to the core of the emotions of those who knew them. Allie Williams, who organized a campus vigil Friday, is heartbroken over the loss of Dana Wilson and Ryan Menke.

"Before, I didn't think of it. I never thought about drinking and driving, but having two people that I know passed away,” Williams said. “It really, like, breaks my heart. So I want to be able to prevent it as much as I could."

The accident happened on while Wilson and Menke were on their way back to Charlotte from Wilmington.

Jurney Dezern is among those pledging to stay sober behind the wheel.

"You hear about it on the news - that's sad, I would hate for it to happen at my school. And then when it happens at your school, you don't know your surroundings until it hits you at home and you're like, 'that could happen to anybody,'" Desern said.

Surroundings changed outside of the student union building. Hearts were opened and so were wallets to help the grieving families.

Images of the two killed offered the reminders of not just loss, but also how fragile life can be at any age.

Reminding students about Dana and Ryan also raises awareness, and for Allie Williams who knew them both, this outpouring of concern demonstrates a sense of campus caring.

"They both had a lot going for them, and to know they couldn't even prevent this at all is really, really sad to me," Williams said.

At the end of the day, more than 200 UNC-Charlotte students signed pledges not to drink and drive.

