Two airlifted after being injured in Chester Co house fire

Two people were airlifted to the hospital after being injured in a fire in Chester County Friday.

The fire broke out at home on Davis Road, in Lando, SC, Friday afternoon. Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the kitchen area.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a man outside with burns. A woman was still inside the home, but firefighters were able to get her out.

Both victims were flown to the hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.