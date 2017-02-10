CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Legendary Pitcher Tiant To Meet Fans at BB&T Ballpark April 19th

Legendary Pitcher Luis Tiant to Meet Fans at BB&T Ballpark on April 19th

Three-Time All-Star & Boston Red Sox Hero to Sign Autographs When Knights Host Pawtucket Red Sox

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Legendary pitcher Luis Tiant, who won 229 games over a remarkable 19-year Major League Baseball career, will meet fans and sign autographs at BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday, April 19th as part of the 2017 Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series. Throughout the 2017 season, fans can expect to see notable celebrities and baseball players at BB&T Ballpark presented by Harris Teeter & Gain.



Gates are set to open at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19th and all fans will have a chance to meet the three-time American League All-Star before the club’s 7:05 p.m. game against the Pawtucket Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox). Tiant, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame, will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch.



Originally signed by the Cleveland Indians in 1961, Tiant made his major league debut on July 19, 1964 with a commanding 3-0 shutout victory over Whitey Ford and the New York Yankees. He finished his rookie campaign with an impressive 10-4 record and a 2.83 ERA in 19 games. Over a six-year stretch with the Indians (1964-69), the Cuban native posted a 75-64 mark with a 2.84 ERA in 211 games.



After spending the 1970 season with the Minnesota Twins, Tiant embarked on a marvelous eight-year career with the Red Sox (1971-78). In 1975, “El Tiante” won 18 games during the regular season and compiled three wins in the postseason -- including two in the World Series over the Cincinnati Reds -- the eventual World Series Champions. Tiant also pitched for the New York Yankees (1979-80), Pittsburgh Pirates (1981), and California Angels (1982). He was elected to the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2002.



Tiant’s father, Luis Tiant, Sr., was a star pitcher for the New York Cubans of the Negro Leagues. The Knights will hold their annual “Negro League Tribute Night” at BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18th, just three days after Jackie Robinson Day, which is celebrated around Major League Baseball on April 15th. All Knights players will wear #42 to honor Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947 -- 70 years ago this season. More details, including a list of former Negro League players appearing on April 18th, will be announced at a later date.



The Charlotte Knights open the 2017 season -- their 30th as the Knights -- at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th. Season tickets, as well as partial season ticket plans for the 2017 season, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282. Additional celebrities in the Harris Teeter & Gain Celeb Series will be announced later this week. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Tradition Never Ends!





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com