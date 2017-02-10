ICE activity in Charlotte raises concerns

Reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agents conducting raids in Charlotte over the past several weeks after President Trump's executive order was issued have led to a lot of social media posts and fear by many families in North Carolina.

Action North Carolina and other community members held a press conference Friday morning expressing concern that immigrants, not just those that are here illegally, are living in fear. They also stated that ICE has increased their activity and the numbers they are targeting. ICE has denied those claims.

“We are here to say that immigrants are done being victims. Our families are not victims. We are strong,” said Héctor Vaca with Action NC.

There have been reports of ICE operations over the past several weeks, highlighted on Thursday by rumors that ICE arrested a man on or near the Berryhill Elementary School campus. The principal confirmed that no arrests or activity took place on school campus.

ICE released a statement Friday stating the arrest took place over a mile from the school.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took Pedro Flores-Valdivia, an unlawfully present Mexican national, into ICE custody Feb. 9, near his residence in Charlotte, N.C. Mr. Flores-Valdivia is an ICE priority due to an August 1994 felony conviction for forgery and five separate convictions for DUI. He is also a priority due to a final order of removal issued by a federal immigration judge in July 2014,” the statement read.

Schools are listed as "Sensitive Locations" and agents cannot conduct enforcement actions there. For more details on "Sensitive Locations," click here.

Community members that spoke Friday morning expressed concern that President Trump's executive order gives ICE agents broader power to stop and detain people. The president's executive order can be found here.

“Yes, in fact ICE has been targeting and arresting people with criminal records always, but the executive orders have led to the increase in these numbers that are terrorizing our communities,” said Atenas Burrola, Director for the Immigration Integration Center and Latin Coalition.

"For the entire Atlanta field office - which includes Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina - ICE fugitive operations teams have arrested approximately 200 unlawfully present foreign nationals for the entire week during our routine, ongoing enforcement activities – most of whom are convicted criminals. The breakdown is roughly even split between each state." said ICE officials.

According to records, ICE removed roughly 4,600 people per week last year nationally. You can look at the 2016 breakdown here.

Action N.C. wants to see more action by city leaders.

“We want a written policy where CMPD does not work with immigration officials. They say they have a verbal policy, but we need a written policy,” said Vaca.

“We have to understand that all of us are knitted together in one American fabric,” said State Rep. Rodney Moore.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.