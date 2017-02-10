Driver of SUV killed in crash with school bus in Catawba County

One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Catawba County Friday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Bethany Church Road near Hwy 10 just outside of Newton. The wreck involved a school bus and an SUV. Deputies said the driver of the SUV, later identified as 31-year-old Terri Lasher, was killed in the crash.

Troopers said there were multiple injuries, but did not give further details.

Catawba County Schools officials said there were three students, along with a monitor and the driver, on board the bus. They said the bus, number 333, was from Catawba Rosenwald Education Center.

All the students and others who were on board the bus are OK.

Officials have not said what may have led to the accident.

