Suspicious activity in Walmart parking lot leads to charges

What police and witnesses described as "suspicious activity" involving people in the Walmart parking lot led to criminal charges for one man.

On Thursday a witness called 911 after seeing two men standing in front of cars smoking in the parking lot. A police officer checked the license plate on one of the cars and found it registered to Trent Earnhardt, 21, of Playground Lane.

Earnhardt had been banned from the store because of previous problems, according to police.

When officers searched Earnhardt they found a pill container with pills, a lighter, two syringes, a metal spoon, brass knuckles, and a hard brown substance believed to be heroin.

After the search police charged Earnhardt with misdemeanor carry concealed weapons, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of schedule III controlled substance (a drug used to treat opioid addiction), misdemeanor possession of a controlled schedule IV, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Earnhardt has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

