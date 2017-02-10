Some crops already blooming, 'in trouble' says one farmer

Thomas Chavez has worked at Knob Orchard Farms for decades and thought he had seen it all. That is, until this winter's strange weather. Strawberries have started to bloom in this first full week of February.

"It is way too early," He said. It is something he has never seen before. It has just been too warm this winter, he says. That means danger to many crops.

Friday morning's cold temperatures did not change the outlook because warmer weather is expected to move in quickly. The strawberry crop is not facing catastrophe if freezing weather returns again because he says, they have sheets and other methods to cover the plants. "We can protect them."

The big worry is for other crops. Peach buds are starting to swell and blackberry bushes are putting on new growth. It's all because of spring-like weather for much of the past month.

"It's trouble," says Thomas. Peaches might start blooming if the predicted warm spell moves in again next week. Any deep freeze after that could spell the end to this year's peach crop, he said.

Blackberries could be damaged too. The best scenario, he says, is for cold weather to return and stay around for at least a month. That, he believes, could hold back the growth that exposes the plants.

It could be the only chance for peaches this year, he says. If the warm weather stays, the only good news, he says, is that strawberry picking could begin on the first of March. "We have never done that before."

