Some crops already blooming, 'in trouble' says one farmer

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, SWAT team members are on scene in the 7600 block of Holly Grove.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. at the Marvin Villas apartments in the 3600 block of Marvin Road.More >>
The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of Elizabeth Rod.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 32-year-old Jartavious Gaither is wanted for assault by strangulation, habitual misdemeanor assault, domestic violence protective order violation, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.More >>
As of 2017, there have been four confirmed cases of the mumps virus in Watauga County.More >>
