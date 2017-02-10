Police: Teacher arrested in middle school parking lot, gun inside car

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) teacher was arrested Friday morning at Sedgefield Middle School, charged with having a gun on campus and communicating threats.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Christophe Fatton was arrested at the middle school Friday morning, in the schools parking lot. Fatton is listed on the school's website as a science teacher.

According to his bio on the school's website, Fatton is originally from Port-de-Paix, Haiti and came to the United States after the devastating earthquake in 2010. He also claims to be a member of the North Carolina National Guard.

The warrant for Fatton's arrest was issued by the Statesville Police Department.

According to officials, Fatton and his estranged wife have been going through court mediation. Thursday, when the mediation was over, Fatton's wife claims he pulled up next to her in his car, pulled out a long-barreled gun and threatened to shoot her.

She immediately called 911.

According to police, officers searched for Fatton, but couldn't find him. So officers went to Sedgefield Middle to arrest Fatton.

During the arrest, police reportedly found an unloaded, unsecured AR-15 in the back of Fatton's car. Sources say it was laying in plain sight.

"It's pretty scary," parent Gerson Lugo said. "It's bad enough some students are armed and dangerous and now a teacher."

Students are also surprised. Jelani Holloway attends East Mecklenburg High school and tutors at Sedgefield Middle School often where he works with Fatton.

"I am surprised," he said. "I don't want to believe he would do something like that."

Holloway said Fatton is a good teacher and is respectful.

"I have never seen him upset or angry," Holloway said. "Even when the kids get on his nerves. He is very chilled. He has a great relationship with the students."

School officials sent an email to parents at the middle school on Friday afternoon.

"Good morning, Sedgefield families. Keeping you informed of matters impacting our school is important to me. Earlier today/Yesterday, I was informed that one of our teachers was arrested by the Statesville Police Department. You may see reports of this in the news. It's important to know that that the matter is in no way connected to our students or the teacher's responsibilities at our school. A qualified substitute teacher will be placed in the impacted classroom to ensure there is no disruption in classroom operations and that teaching and learning progresses for all students. Thank you for all you do to support our students and our school. As always, feel free to call me with any questions or concerns you may have. Enjoy your evening."

Fatton was hired by CMS in August 2016 and is currently on administrative leave with pay. He was charged with assault by pointing a gun, gun on an educational property and communicating threats. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for February 13.

