Change of venue granted for man charged in killing of Gaston County toddler

A change of trial venue has been granted for the man accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Gaston County in August 2016.

William "Skip" McCullen, the man charged in the killing of Jordyn Dumont, appeared in court Friday where his lawyers argued for a change of venue, citing publicity of crime.

"No one that I've talked to doesn't know about this case," said Brent Ratchford, McCullen's lawyer. "The public is just almost over-informed about the details of this case, and we feel that a fair trial, at least in this county, will be impossible."

Prosecutors did not object to Ratchford's request.

RELATED ARTICLE: Mother's boyfriend charged with murder in death of 3-year-old Gaston Co. girl

"While we're not necessarily consenting a change in venue is necessary, in speaking with my boss, Locke Bell, and with Mr. Ratchford, we will agree to move the case to Cleveland County," said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Gulledge.

The judge granted the venue change, moving the location to Cleveland County. Trial is expected to be set in July 2018.

Those protesting on Dumont's behalf say they're upset about the change of venue but plan to follow the case to Cleveland County.

"We will be there. We're not going to give up," said Jackie Figueroa, one of those protesters.

McCullen, 25, pleaded not guilty in Dumont's killing.

Investigators say McCullen initially reported the toddler missing in an emotional 911 call August 15, saying he fell asleep and the girl was missing when he woke up. Her remains were found the next day.

An autopsy report stated that Dumont died of blunt force abdominal injuries due to assault.

According to the autopsy, Dumont was found wrapped in a fitted black sheet in a hole beneath several broken tree limbs and dry leaves.

RELATED ARTICLE: Autopsy: Jordyn Dumont died of blunt force, buried in 'Best Big Sister' shirt

She had "multiple contusions to the abdomen, bilateral arms and legs. Vomit was noted in the mouth and nose."

Officials said Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) made five unannounced visits to the home between March 18 and May 19 in 2016 for "suspected neglect due to improper supervision and substance abuse."

RELATED ARTICLE: 911 call reporting 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont missing released

Dumont's family moved into the home on Bess Town Road in November 2015. Police said officers were called to the home 16 times before she was reported missing on August 15.

McCullen is being held under a 2 million dollar secured bond.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison in McCullen's trial.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.