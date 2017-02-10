Three popular grocery home delivery services put to the test

Alicia Green has three, very active, little boys. She and her husband are always hopping from one activity to another.

"I'll have my workday and then get home and...we're off to practice or church or other activities going on," she told us.

That means the regular chores, like grocery shopping, tend to become a hassle.

There are two categories of people, it seems, when it comes to grocery shopping. Those who love it and those who would rather do just about anything else. If you fall in the latter category, we wanted to test a potential time saving option for you. We gave three grocery delivery services a test drive.

Harris Teeter has been offering online ordering and curbside grocery pickup for years. The locally based company recently added home delivery to it's options for busy shoppers. Their in-house personal shoppers promise to shop just like you would.

"We're all about personalization. We want what you bring home to be what you would have picked if you were inside the store. If you want green bananas, you're going to get green bananas," said Danna Robinson, the Communication Director.

Convenient shopping is growing so quickly some stores are filling hundreds of online orders, whether for pickup or delivery, each week.

Harris Teeter's home delivery service, along with those from Shipt.com and Instacart.com, were the three we tried. Keep in mind, none of these services delivers absolutely everywhere so you should check your zip code before you count on it. Each time we placed the very same things in our online shopping carts; milk, bananas, blueberries, chicken, eggs and ice cream.

Harris Teeter: The company uses it's own personal shoppers to gather and bag the food. They contract through a third party company, which they would not disclose to us, for the delivery. We had to place our order at least a day in advance and we could choose the time for delivery based on available options. We could be very specific about what we wanted and if the personal shopper had questions they'd send a text. The bags were delivered as promised although the call the company promised to make before they arrived, never came. One egg was broken in the carton. When we followed up with Harris Teeter they told us if anything like that ever happens a shopper should call them right away and they'll make it right.

Think of the other two services, Instacart and Shipt, like Uber for groceries. Drivers get the call, they shop for your items, and they deliver.

Instacart: They delivered to us from Food Lion in an hour. They sent us text messages to ask for approval on any changes or substitutions and all of the food arrived in good condition. The ice cream was still frozen solid. The milk was cold.

Shipt: They delivered to us from Publix. They give you the option to weigh in on substitutions or give them the green light to make substitutions without asking. We opted for the latter. All of the food arrived within two hours of ordering and in good condition. They called ahead of time to say they were on the way.

All three services worked as promised with Instacart the speediest.

Alicia says, depending on the cost for the convenience, grocery home delivery is getting more appealing.

"Oh my, it would be like the heavens opening up and the angels singing. It would be awesome," she said.

For specific pricing information click on the company links above in this story, however we can give you some broad strokes. Harris Teeter charges anywhere from $12 to $15 depending on how far they have to travel, plus a service fee. You're essentially adding $20 to your grocery bill. The first order is free with Instacart and you can get unlimited deliveries for $149 per year. Shipt also offers the first order free and a monthly subscription is $14 dollars. That means a year of the service would set you back $168.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All Rights Reserved.