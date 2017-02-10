Sweet Days Raspberry Puree Recipe - | WBTV Charlotte

Sweet Days Raspberry Puree Recipe

Presented by Crystal Days & Frances Liu, Sweet Days Cupcakes

(Makes 22 to 24 cupcakes)

2 Cups All Purpose Flour

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

1 Cup Butter

2 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1/4 Teaspoon Salt

2/3 Cup of Milk

3 Eggs

*1/3 Cup of Fresh Raspberry Puree

*6 Oz of Fresh Raspberries

1 Tablespoon Agave; blend until smooth

Raspberry Puree Buttercream Icing

1 Cup Butter

2 1/2 Cups Powder Sugar

3 Tablespoons Raspberry Puree

Garnish with Fresh Raspberry and decorate to your choice/taste??

