Steve Smith’s training facility closes in Matthews, will soon open in Charlotte

Steve Smith participates in one of the football scrimmages at the Jonathan Stewart Football ProCamp at Ardrey Kell High School on June 12, 2015. (Dillon Deaton | Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - D1 Sports Training in Matthews, which former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith opened in 2014, has closed and will soon open at a new spot in Charlotte.

D1 President Mike Abramson said the company is currently eying three different sites, and the goal is to open within 60 days. The 10,000 square-foot Matthews facility closed Friday, he said.

“While the (closure) notice was quick, it’s not as dramatic as it would seem. All the partners decided it was best,” Abramson said.

In a partnership with Orthocarolina and two other unnamed athlete partners, Smith opened the sports training and physical therapy facility in 2014. The facility had a combination indoor/outdoor turf field, collegiate-style weight room and physical therapy clinic geared toward athletes and athletic injuries.

Orthocarolina will continue to offer physical therapy services, sports rehabilitation and other services at the Matthews location, spokeswoman Logan Stewart said. The health-care provider does not plan to partner with D1 on the new Charlotte location, she added.

Smith, who was unceremoniously cut from the Panthers in 2013 after 13 seasons, announced his retirement following the Baltimore Ravens game Jan. 1 at Cincinnati. Smith resides with his family in Charlotte, and recently announced he will be taking a job as an analyst with the NFL Network.

Abramson said he anticipates that now that Smith is retired, he’ll spend more time with his local D1 business.

D1 operates 34 other locations that are co-owned by professional athletes and health care partners. Other athletes involved in the business include Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow and Chris Paul.