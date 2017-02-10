Man wanted for crimes in Charlotte

A man is wanted for several crimes in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for 28-year-old Todd Obrien Houston, who they say cut off his electronic monitoring device Thursday. Houston was court-ordered to wear the device as a condition of his pretrial release.

Houston is additionally wanted for possession of a firearm by felon, domestic violence protective order violation and damage to property.

He was last known to be near the 4100 block of Statesville Road in Charlotte.

Houston is described as being around 5'8" and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 and choose option 3.

