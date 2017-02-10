Still need that perfect Valentine’s Day getaway? Waffle House taking reservations

If you like your romance smothered, covered, chunked and diced, you’re in luck this Valentine’s Day (which is Tuesday).

Three local Waffle Houses – Huntersville, Concord and Fort Mill, S.C., – are taking reservations for a special bacon-scented Valentine’s Day experience.

The fancy meals include white tablecloths, “light truckloads of candles” and craft tailored menus, says a press release.

“Let's face it. Bouquets of roses and snooty restaurants are trite at best,” says the company. “Do something original this Valentine's Day and give that special person something priceless: a memory... at Waffle House!”

This is the eighth year the chain has done this and it is apparently a success. In all, 15 NC Waffle House restaurants are participating, but most are elsewhere in the state.

“Valentine's Day at Waffle House is all about having fun with the ones you love,” said a statement from Pat Warner, Waffle House Vice President of Culture. “It has become an annual tradition for customers.”

Waffle House “lovers” can find a list of participating locations and phone numbers at www.wafflehouse.com. Reservations are going fast and space is limited, we’re told, so customers should call today to secure their seats.