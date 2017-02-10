Big weather changes ahead

* Frigid Friday Morning

* Seasonal Friday Afternoon

* Record Weekend Warmth

You read that correctly. We'll jump from a bitterly cold this morning to a potential record high by Sunday! What a Winter?!

Daybreak readings this morning will be in the 20s for the Piedmont, before temperatures rebound into the low to mid 50s again during the afternoon. It will remain mostly sunny and dry.

Mostly clear and not quite so cold tonight, overnight lows will fall off into the 30s for most communities.

If you're not a fan of the chill, you won't even have to be very patient. Once again it's another hyper-quick cold snap, as we warm right back up to the upper 60s / low 70s over the weekend. In fact, Sunday's forecast of 75° would break the record for the date, which is 73° set back in 1999. Normal for the date is 54°.

No real threat of rain through the weekend and probably nothing much around until mid-week, thought there cold be a spotty shower in the mountains both days of the weekend.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

