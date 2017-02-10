What's next for travel ban?

Good morning to you and Happy Friday! It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is February 10. Here is a first look at the stories we're following NOW on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m.

People are continuing to see misinformation on social media about ICE arrests in Charlotte. We're getting to the bottom of it to get the FACTS. Our newsroom is hearing from the public about supposed ICE conducting raids in the area. But that isn't the case according to ICE. WBTV's Mark Davenport has a live report right at 5 a.m. with more.

What's next after the major legal setback for the Trump administration when the travel ban was not reinstated last night? There has been reaction from both sides. Plus we're learning the next step the Trump administration is already taking to get this case in the courts again - will it be the Supreme Court??

If you lived in Charlotte a long time you have seen or heard our reports about the changes made to the Hidden Valley neighborhood over the years. At one point gang activity consumed the neighborhood. Today, we're talking about an addition making it's way through the neighborhood that involved the light rail. We'll explain.

Do you travel on Independence Boulevard?? You don't have to if you understand the frustration of driving through construction. We have new details on the break in construction work that's set to take place along the busy stretch.

NEW at 6 a.m.: Many of us have trouble finding motivation to stick with a weight loss plan... But, now there's a new high tech scanner at the gym giving people a jump start! Make sure to catch the details in this report airing at 6:45 a.m.

WEATHER CHANGES: It's pretty cold outside and will feel more like the winter season today. But that won't last into the weekend. WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin explains when he breaks down the seven day forecast first thing this morning. Make sure to catch his most accurate updates every seven minutes.

We're live now. Tune in!!

Christine