Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
It’s been a winter of hyper-quick cold snaps, hasn’t it? We’ve got another one tonight with temperatures dipping into the 20’s, but by the weekend, we’re looking at upper 60’s and low 70’s. Don’t like the weather? As old timers say, just wait a few minutes, it will change.
The woman who used her kids to sell cookies to neighbors door-to-door under the guise as a school fund raiser, was caught and arrested. Several homeowners complained they never got what they paid in advance for.
If you noticed travelers doing the quick step at the airport today, there was a good reason. A water main break shut-down all the restrooms. It’s the last thing you want to deal with after a long flight. Fortunately, water was restored after a couple hours.
Fast food chain Arby’s is investigating a data breach that exposed more than 355,000 credit and debit card numbers. Arby’s says they’ve fixed the problem.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
On Saturday, investigators from both agencies were seen at a home on Geneva Drive in Rockwell.More >>
On Saturday, investigators from both agencies were seen at a home on Geneva Drive in Rockwell.More >>
It's the most popular hour inside Sacramento's youth detention center -- the class connecting dogs looking for a better future to kids with troubled pasts.More >>
It's the most popular hour inside Sacramento's youth detention center -- the class connecting dogs looking for a better future to kids with troubled pasts.More >>
As of 2017, there have been four confirmed cases of the mumps virus in Watauga County.More >>
As of 2017, there have been four confirmed cases of the mumps virus in Watauga County.More >>
The number of injuries caused by improper handling and cutting of avocados is on the rise.More >>
The number of injuries caused by improper handling and cutting of avocados is on the rise.More >>
From Catawba College: Catawba College awarded degrees to 265 of its graduates on Saturday, May 13th and Dustin Morgan of Mocksville was one of the recipients.More >>
From Catawba College: Catawba College awarded degrees to 265 of its graduates on Saturday, May 13th and Dustin Morgan of Mocksville was one of the recipients.More >>