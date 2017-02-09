Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

It’s been a winter of hyper-quick cold snaps, hasn’t it? We’ve got another one tonight with temperatures dipping into the 20’s, but by the weekend, we’re looking at upper 60’s and low 70’s. Don’t like the weather? As old timers say, just wait a few minutes, it will change.

The woman who used her kids to sell cookies to neighbors door-to-door under the guise as a school fund raiser, was caught and arrested. Several homeowners complained they never got what they paid in advance for.

If you noticed travelers doing the quick step at the airport today, there was a good reason. A water main break shut-down all the restrooms. It’s the last thing you want to deal with after a long flight. Fortunately, water was restored after a couple hours.

Fast food chain Arby’s is investigating a data breach that exposed more than 355,000 credit and debit card numbers. Arby’s says they’ve fixed the problem.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!